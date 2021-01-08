close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez's throwback photo of herself will surprise you

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

B-Town actress Jacqueline Fernandez kicked off her weekend with an exciting throwback photo on her Instagram.

On the social media site, the stunner left fans gushing as she posted a passport size photo of her younger self.

The cutie can be seen having her hair up as she donned a cute pink shirt and what look like suspenders.

"It’s the weekend," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



