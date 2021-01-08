close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor look adorable in loved-up snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are widely loved and adored. 

In Danish's most recent post on Instagram, he shared an adorable photo with his wife, in a loving embrace.

The two can be seen looking breathtakingly gorgeous as they don wedding outfits.

As per the caption, the two are decked out for an episode Geo Entertainment's drama Mehar Posh.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the adorable couple.

Take a look:



