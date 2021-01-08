close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Alia Bhatt suffers loss of pet cat

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Taking to Instagram, the Kalank star posted an adorable picture of herself with her pet cat Sheeba, whom has passed away.

The pet often made appearances on her social media account, prompting fans to gush over the adorable feline.

However, the death of her furry friend has surely left the star and her fans heartbroken seeing that Sheeba will no longer be gracing the actress' social media.

As of yet it is unclear how the cat passed away.

"Goodbye my angel," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz