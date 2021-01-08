Dr. Dre to pay $2million in spousal support to estranged wife Nicole Young

American rapper Dr. Dre will pay a shocking $2million to his wife Nicole Young as their multi-million dollar divorce battle continues to rage.

According to court documents obtained by People, it confirms that a "stipulation has been reached between the parties".

The staggering amount is paid so that it will cover her living expenses till April.

"Spousal Support filed by Nicole Young is continued to April 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m," the documents stated.

The news comes just days after the rapper was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

He even took to Instagram to share a health update with fans and wrote, "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

It was made public in June that the couple were calling it quits after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.