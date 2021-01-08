Ali Abbas Zafar reveals he fell in love with Alicia on sets of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’

Indian filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently tied the knot with Iranian-French model, has disclosed that he fell in love with Alicia on the sets of his 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.



Talking to Indian media, Ali Abbas Zafar said he got to know Alicia on the sets of Tiger Zindai Hai, adding that he kept pursuing her to marry him and she said ‘yes’ only last year.

Ali Abbas said also his parents, who are growing old wanted him to get married soon therefore he tied the knot on January 3, 2021, otherwise it was planned for 2022.

The filmmaker further disclosed that he introduced Alicia to his mother on Christmas 2020.

Alicia danced with Bollywood actress Disha Patani in song for film Bharat, which is also directed by Ali Abbas, E!Times reported.

Ali Abbas Zafar tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 3, 2021 and shared adorable photos on social media.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Zafar also shared love-up photo with wife with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.