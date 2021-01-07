close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

Sunny Leone leaves fans in awe with latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

B-Town diva Sunny Leone loves to share stunning snaps with her fans.

From sharing snippets from her daily life to dazzling fans in glamorous looks, the stunner never fails to impress.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva was the ultimate fashion goals as she impressed in a dazzling green jumpsuit.

The look was finished off with nude heels, her hair down and a red pout.

She looked like an absolute dream as fans showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz