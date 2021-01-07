close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

Bipasha Basu shares a touching birthday post on Instagram

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

B-Town diva Bipasha Basu rang her 42nd birthday in a touching way.

In an adorable video post on Instagram, the Raaz star said that she was surrounded by those that love her.

She also expressed gratitude over the birthday love she received adding that her wish for this year is health and happiness.

"Last year has been tough for the whole world and we were no exception to it. It’s been tough but when you have true love of family , friends and blessed with millions of people who love you selflessly ... all you can do is bow your head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with this power of love," she wrote.

"I am truly a blessed person to have so much love and good wishes from all of you . My heartfelt wish on my birthday is for everyone’s health and happiness. God bless us all."

Take a look:



