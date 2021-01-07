Prince William’s rage stems from childhood: ‘He was robbed of youth’

Prince William’s childhood was whirlwind to say the least, owing to his parents’ turbulent marriage and his mother, Princess Diana’s untimely demise.



A royal expert has now claimed that the reason Prince William has an aggressive nature is because he was “robbed of his childhood.”

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey told Elle during an interview that that the Duke of Cambridge’s feud with Prince Harry wouldn’t have accelerated if Diana was still alive.

"I don’t think [the feud] would have happened if Diana had been alive. One of the tragedies of her death was that it deprived them [William and Harry] of their more active parent,” he said.

"There’s a sense in which William become too close to his mother as things started to go wrong; she lent on him and relied on him which, I think, robbed him to some degree of his youth and is one of the sources of [William’s] anger,” he went on to say.

"I think her emphasis on getting the boys to speak their minds to each other and say what’s on their minds would have come into play,” he added.