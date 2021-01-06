Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal summoned by NCB in drug case

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood star Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in a drug case days after the actor was summoned.



According to Indian media, the NCB Mumbai chapter has summoned Komal to appear before the agency for questioning on Wednesday, today.

Earlier, Arjun has also appeared before the NCB multiple times in the drug case, that has seen several B-town stars being summoned.

The NCB had also raided the actor’s residence a few months back and seized a banned tablet from there.

Gabriella Demetriades, the partner of the 48 years old actor, was also summoned a few months ago.