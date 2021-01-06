Modi govt announces free exam on 'cow science' in India

The Narendra Modi-led government in India has announced a national-level voluntary online exam on 'gau vigyan' i.e. cow science.

According to Indian media reports, the free "Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar" exam is an initiative by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a government body set up for cow welfare in February 2019 under the Indian Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science," said RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria.



The government body has prepared course material on cow science that aims to promote curiosity amongst Indians about cows and motivate them to explore potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, he added.



The annual test has been scheduled for February 25 this year. It will be conducted in four categories: (1) primary level up to grade 8, (2) secondary level from grade 9 to 12, (3) college level and (4) general public.

The syllabus for the exam and other reading material is available on the RKA website. The exam would be objective and questions would be "set in such a way that during the online exam there will be no scope for any maneuvering".

"Results will be immediately declared on the website of RKA. Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates afterwards. Appreciation letters will be issued to all those who help in organising this exam,” said the ministry.



“Blogs, videos and other selected reading material will be uploaded on official website. Scientists, entrepreneurs, Gau Sevaks, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success,” said the ministry.