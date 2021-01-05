close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

Deepika Padukone marks 35th birthday with touching post

Tue, Jan 05, 2021

Indian actress Deepika Padukone  won fans' hearts when she shared an adorable clip on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the stunner shared a heartfelt clip of some her life's biggest moments from her childhood till she reached stardom.

The video was to remember her life as she celebrated her 35th birthday.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable photos as they sent their well wishes and compliments.

Take a look:



