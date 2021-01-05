close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Maya Ali's latest snaps will give you friendship goals

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali's latest post on Instagram gave new meaning to friendship goals.

The stunner showed the true meaning of friendship when she wished her best friend Faiza Saqlain a happy birthday.

In a lengthy post on the social media site, the diva left fans teary-eyed as she called her friend her "soul sister" and a "blessing".

"Ufff I have a lot to write, but words will fall short. You’re the biggest blessing of ALLAH to me. I have no idea how and when we met but all I can remember is our laughter, late night gossips over phone, sharing both our best and worst moment," she wrote.

"People ask me about our relationship, and I still can’t figure out what I should answer? Sister, friend, blessing or what? All I know is you’re a source of my happiness and my strength."

The post was finished off by a few photos of the besties sharing some lovely moments together.

Take a look:



