Tue Jan 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Ali Abbas Zafar shares stunning wedding pictures, reveals name of his wife

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021
Ali Abbas Zafar shares stunning wedding pictures, reveals name of his wife

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who tied the knot in a private ceremony recently, has shared stunning photos from his wedding and also revealed the name of his wife.

Ali Abbas Zafar turned to Instagram and posted photos with wifey. 

Zafar wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face.”

The filmmaker said, “I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life,” followed by heart emoticons.

He also welcomed Alicia to his family.

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Welcome to the Family.”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Tiger Zinda Hai director shared an adorable picture where he can be seen holding the hand of his wife during their wedding ceremony and confirmed his marriage.

Ali Abbas Zafar captioned the photo simply saying “Bismillah” followed by heart emoticon.


