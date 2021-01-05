close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Ayeza Khan's latest snap leaves fans floored

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan latest post on Instagram left fans floored. 

Sharing on the social media site, the Mehar Posh star posted a gorgeous close-up snap of herself.

Her beauty was put on display as she teased fans with a snippet of an upcoming campaign.

The stunner's look consisted of smokey eyes, fluttery lashes and a nude lip.

Fans could not help but sing praises of the actress.

Take a look:



