Larry King discharged from ICU as he battles COVID-19

American TV legend Larry King has been moved from the intensive care unit as he battles COVID-19 from the hospital.

Talking to NBC News, sources revealed that the broadcasting icon is still hospitalized after his COVID-19 diagnosis but was no longer in the ICU.

Apart from him, one of his sons had also tested positive for COVID-19.

King, 87, had previously spent weeks in the hospital over numerous health scares, including a cardiac arrest, a stroke, diabetes as well as prostate and lung cancer.

King was admitted in the hospital on his 87th birthday over blood flow issues as well.

According Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411, the veteran talk show host has been ill since the past ten days.

As per Daily Mail, his wife, Shawn, and their two kids, Chance and Cannon, cannot visit him either.

King was currently in the process of getting a divorce from his wife but the two remain on good terms.

He had lost his two children last year, son Andy, 65, from a heart attack, and daughter Chaia, 55, from lung cancer.