Kate Middleton wanted to be free of royal obligations with plenty of kids: report

All Kate Middleton ever wanted was to have a large family with no royal duty whatsoever

Kate Middleton had no plans of assuming the role of being the future Queen of England.



According to a close friend of the Duchess of Cambridge, all Kate wanted was to have a large family with no royal duty.

“All Catherine ever wanted was a husband, a house in the country, loads of kids, a dog and a kitchen with an Aga," Kate's old pal revealed.

"Becoming a member of the royal family, thrust into the limelight, is the last thing she would have wanted.

“But she fell in love with William, who just happened to be heir to the throne. She married William despite his position, not because of it," they added.

About Kate's sister Pippa having different aspirations than her, the friend said, “Whereas Catherine’s younger sister Pippa was always expected to be a hot-shot lawyer or work in the City — having the ambition and drive of her mother — Catherine was much more like her father.

"She wanted a happy, domestic setting — looking after everyone.”