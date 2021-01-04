Ertugrul actor Celal Al lauds Feroze Khan for his work in new drama

Turkish actor Celal Al who is best known for his character Abdul Rahman Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul praised Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's upcoming drama.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Turkish star was impressed with the teaser trailer of Geo Network's drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat.

He praised the Pakistani actor for his work as he captioned the video "Brother" along with emojis of the Turkish and Pakistani flags as well as the heart emoji.

He also captioned the video "Turk Pak Botherhood" which appears to be a goodwill gesture.

