Sanam Jung quashes divorce rumours: “Qassam and I are happily married”

Renowned Pakistani actress and TV host Sanam Jung has dismissed divorce rumours circulating on social media, saying, “Qassam and I are happily married and are about to celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary next week.”



Sharing a selfie with the hubby, Sanam said, “I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up. This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous.”

“I didn’t plan on posting any kind of clarification or explanation but Qassam and my family have been getting concerned phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue,” the actress said.

She went on to say, “Qassam and I are happily married and are about to celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary next week. I would really appreciate if people stop posting these false rumours.”

“Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spend the rest of our lives together inshallah!”

“It is my sincere request to you all to not instigate such rumours and claim their truth without any factual knowledge," Sanam urged the fans.

“This is a very serious accusation at someone’s family and we have all been very distressed because of this silly rumour. Please have some empathy for our families as we are real people too!”