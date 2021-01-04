Blake Shelton riles up Twitter with his ‘tone-deaf’ new song, ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton's new track was labelled ‘tone-deaf’ by netizens soon after its music video was shared

Famed country singer Blake Shelton has riled up social media after he dropped his latest song, titled Minimum Wage.

The new track was labelled ‘tone-deaf’ by netizens soon after its music video was shared by the singer during his virtual appearance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve special.

As per country music blog Taste of Country, the track is about Shelton and his fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

After the track saw the light of days, social media users started blasting the singer for one line in particular, that went: "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

Commenting on that, one user wrote: "A mega-millionaire romanticizing minimum wage is peak 2020.”

“I’m sure his intentions were good with that song ‘minimum wage’, but comparing love to monday and minimum wage is a bit tone def considering the state our country is in. Lost job and wages. Some people are living off of minimum wage,” said another user.



