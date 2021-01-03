Who is Nadia Khan’s husband Faisal Mumtaz Rao?

Famous Pakistani actress and TV host Nadia Khan recently confirmed her wedding to husband Faisal Mumtaz Rao.



Nadia treated her fans with more nikkah and wedding pictures hours after she confirmed she has tied the knot for the third time.

The morning show host turned to Instagram and posted the link of her YouTube channel were she shared a complete video story of all the memorable moments that happed during the private ceremony at their Islamabad farmhouse.

Close friends and immediate family attended the wedding ceremony.



Introducing her husband, Nadia also said that her husband Faisal Mumtaz Rao is a retired Wing Commander.

“Requesting everyone to be very generous and kind on commenting about my husband Wing Commander Faisal Mumtaz Rao (retd) as he has been a fighter pilot in our prestigious Air Force and deserves immense respect like all the other brave officers of Pakistan forces,” she wrote in the description of the video.

Earlier, Nadia Khan confirmed her third marriage on Instagram and said that she will be sharing more photos of her wedding with the fans in a few hours.

She wrote, “SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ...”















