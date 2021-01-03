close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

Dhoom 4's new villain is Deepika Padukone?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone may be in the works of playing a villain in Dhoom 4.

According to Film Fare, the production house will be switching things up and to have a female antagonist in place of its usual male villain.

The first three installments of the movie saw John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan play the main villain respectively.

However, there is still time for the actress to confirm the news as she is currently filming Pathan along side Shah Rukh Khan and has other films in the pipeline. 

