Ibn Arabi of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' advises Feroze Khan to revise his decision of quitting showbiz

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has thanked Pakistani star Feroze Khan for sharing the quotes of the 12th century Muslim scholar, poet and philosopher.



A day after Feroze Khan shared the quote of Ibn Arabi, Osman Soykut turned to Instagram and shared the same photo the Khaani actor had posted and wrote, “Thank you Feroze Khan @ferozekhan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi.”

The Turkish actor also advised Feroze Khan, who recently announced to quit showbiz, saying “I heard you have left show business in order to serve Islam. I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause.”

He went on to say, “Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together!”



The Romeo Weds Heer actor quoting Ibn Arabi had said, “Loneliness is an essential friend on the road to bravery.”

Earlier this year, the Khaani actor quit showbiz and had tweeted, "My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones."





