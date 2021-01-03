Nadia Khan ties the knot for the third time

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Nadia Khan has tied the knot for the third time, as confirmed by her on her social media.



Taking to Instagram, the morning show host shared adorable photos of herself donning a traditional bridal outfit.

Nadia also said that she will be sharing more photos of her wedding with the fans in a few hours.

She wrote, “SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ...”

According to details, before this the 41-year-old TV host has been married twice, and she is a mother of three children.



Meanwhile, an adorable photo of Nadia sitting with a man, reportedly her husband, is circulating on social media and has won the hearts of the fans, however, the actress have yet to share the snaps of her hubby.