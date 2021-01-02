close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
January 2, 2021

Jibran Nasir touches on his inspiring fiancé Mansha Pasha

Sat, Jan 02, 2021
Jibran Nasir touches on his inspiring fiancé Mansha Pasha

A new aspect to Jibran Nasir’s side came forward after he was seen gushing over the impact his fiancé Mansha has had on his life, during a recent interview.

There he not only praised her talent, uniqueness and charisma but also spoke at length about her upcoming projects.

Jibran claimed, “She is an enterprising, ambitious working woman.” At the same time, “She also has her alone time, some hours to explore herself, her talent as an actress, and that is what brings me inspiration.”

Check it out below:


