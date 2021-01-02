Aima Baig shares her experience of singing next to Ali Zafar for 'Ve Mahiya'

Talented Pakistani singer Aima Baig, who collaborated with Ali Zafar for their song Ve Mahiya, shared her experience of singing next to most country's estimable artist and also working with Adnan Qazi.



Taking to Instagram, Aima baig shared the song and wrote, “Ve Mahiya. What an incredible and challenging experience it was shooting its video specially in temperature like this, but the whole team was a treat to work with. Great job @adnanqazi.”

“But above all, singing next to our country’s most estimable artist @ali_zafar was an absolute pleasure,’ the singer said.



Aima further said, “I couldnt ask for a better way to begin this year and all the love you guys given to me last year(2020). Heres to hoping for more love from y’all this year (2021).”

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig’s first song of the year Ve Mahiya was released late on Friday and it has won the hearts of the fans.