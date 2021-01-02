Kourtney Kardashian feeling ‘extra grateful’ as she wakes up with her cuties to welcome 2021

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian says she is feeling ‘extra grateful’ this morning that she gets to wake up with her cuties Penelope and Reign.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a morning selfie with her two youngest kids and wrote, “Feeling extra grateful this morning that I get to wake up with these cuties, for all of the special time we got together this last year, for all of the reminders about what really matters, for slowing down.”

The mother of three went on to say “I learned so much this past year! Sending prayers of health and happiness to all. Happy New Year! (And yes, still in Christmas pajamas).”



Kourtney, 41 looked fresh faced in the make-up free selfie as she smiles broadly.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.