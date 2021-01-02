Ali Zafar, Aima Baig treat fans with first song of the year ‘Ve Mahiya’

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has said that his new song Ve Mahiya with Aima Baig is a tribute to all the lovers who found each other against all odds.



Directed by Adnan Qazi, the Ve Mahiya was released late on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the Mela Loot Liya singer tagged co-singer Aima Baig and said, “Presenting “Ve Mahiya”. My tribute to all the lovers who found each other against all odds @aima_baig_official.”

He also shared the song on Twitter and said, “For all the LOVERS. Presenting. “Ve Mahiya”. #VeMahiya #saalkapehlagaana.”



Ali Zafar added, “Must I add. The video was shot in Nathia Gali, Pakistan. My beautiful country.”



