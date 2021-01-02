Ananya Panday looks back at her 2020 and how it helped her grow

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has been riding high ever since she stepped foot in the industry with her debut film.

And now, as the diva welcomes 2021, she is looking back at her tumultuous past year and whether or not she feels professionally satisfied with the feats she got as well as the challenges that came her way.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Student of the Year 2 actor spoke about her 2021 and her next two films releasing, saying: “It’s a mix of everything. Both are very different films. Shakun’s film is what he calls a domestic noir, very different from what’s been done before. I’m very excited to be working with him, Deepika and Sid, we’ve all bonded and become really close.”

“Plus, the shooting experience in Goa after so long, it feels like I have another family on that set. Shakun is my bucket list director. Working with Puri (Jagannathan, director of Fighter) sir was a completely different experience. It’s an out and out masala action comedy, he’s the best at that. It’s a pan India film, releasing in four different languages,” she said.

Looking back at her 2020, she said: “If I’ve to use one word, it will probably be ‘growth’. Initially, it felt like everything has come to standstill, I can’t do anything. Just sitting at home, there was a lot of personal growth, a lot of things I learnt about myself.”

“The kind of work I want to do… I don’t think I spent so much time just with myself and my thoughts, because once I started working on SOTY, it was back to back, next was Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019), Khaali Peeli, I had no time to sit down and register, and be grateful.”

“A lot of that happened. Khaali Peeli was a big exciting moment, and a very special film for all of us involved. Even though it had an OTT release, it had fun elements like drive in theatre release,” she added.