Royal fiasco reloaded: Buckingham Palace ordered to strip Harry and Meghan of titles

'Strip it now. No new negotiations. Just begone,' said fans about Meghan and Harry's royal titles

Enraged royal fans are once again pressing Buckingham Palace to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of royal titles for good.



The new wave of criticism targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came after they snubbed Prince Charles in their 2021 letter for Archewell's website, while paying homage to Princess Diana.

One person wrote: "The USA might enjoy have a Duke and Duchess living on their shores for the novelty of it. However, when the true cost of their upkeep surfaces, they might think differently. Monarchy and Hollywood stars are not the same thing."

"Yes. Strip it now. No new negotiations. Just begone," another angry netizen wrote.

While a third commented, "Does this question even need to be asked?"

Harry and Meghan issued a joint statement to ring in 2021 in a letter they posted to their Archewell website.

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell," they said.