Katrina Kaif slays in red top as she shares latest photos with sister Isabelle to celebrate new year

Katrina Kaif looked delighted with her sister Isabelle Kaif in new Instagram snaps, wishing people 365 days of happiness.
The Hollywood charming star, in the photos , can be seen getting goofy with sister Isabelle as she sharing her delightful moments on social media to mesmerise fans.
She captioned the post: "365 days of happiness to everyone #2021."
Katrina , who never misses opportunity to entertain fans with her posts, welcomed 2021 with a bright smile and sweet wishes.
The 'Thugs of Hindostan' was looking stunning as she flaunted a no make up look in a red top with denim shorts.
Isabelle also displayed her chic smile in the pose, appeared to be a gorgeous in black outfit.