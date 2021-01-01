close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Katrina Kaif slays in red top as she shares latest photos with sister Isabelle to celebrate new year

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 01, 2021

Katrina Kaif looked delighted with her sister Isabelle Kaif in new Instagram snaps, wishing people 365 days of happiness.

The Hollywood charming star, in the photos , can be seen getting goofy with sister Isabelle as she sharing her delightful moments on social media to  mesmerise fans.

She captioned the post:  "365 days of happiness to everyone #2021."

Katrina , who never misses opportunity to  entertain fans with her posts, welcomed  2021 with a bright smile and sweet wishes.

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' was looking stunning as she flaunted a no make up look in  a red top with denim shorts.

Isabelle also displayed her chic smile in the pose, appeared to be a gorgeous  in  black outfit. 

