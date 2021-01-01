close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian says goodbye to plastic

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian will no longer be using plastic as she decided to be more environmentally friendly.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Poosh founder shared a snap of her organised fridge which showcased many glass and other non-recyclable materials, vowing to not purchase plastic ever again.

She also urged her 105 million followers to be more conscious of their plastic use and attempt to end the deadly habit.

"I'm making an effort to not buy plastic containers so to those using boxes, glass or other plastic alternatives, thank you, and to any plastic I have here, I won't be buying anymore," she wrote.

Take a look:


