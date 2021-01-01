Chrissy Teigen leaves fans gushing with unique origami for late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen recently showcased an adorable origami feat in tribute to her late baby Jack and in doing so, left the internet emotional.

The model and cook book author gave a sneak peek of the adorable origami over on Instagram.

In the post, the mother-of-two can be seen hugging her daughter Luna in one hand while holding the paper origami in the other.

Despite its blurry feel, the folding appears to mimic the look of four white petals encircling into a flower-like pattern.

Check it out below:

Soon after her post, fans began flocking to the model’s comment section with words of encouragement and hope.

One fan wrote, “I hope you find peace with your new normal life. From a mom thats felt the same loss,I pray for you and your family.”



Whereas another couldn’t stop admiring the star’s courage and strength. “I admire your courage and strength, Chrissy. Thank you for sharing your stories. You are loved.”