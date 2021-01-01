Aiman Khan shares emotional note for father on his death

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Aiman Khan has shared an emotional post for father Mubeen Khan, who passed away late on Thursday.



Aiman also confirmed the death of her ‘beloved’ father in Instagram story and urged fans for prayers.

She wrote, “My beloved father Mubeen Khan has passed away. He was a strong man. Remember him in your prayers.”

Aiman also shared a throwback photo with dad and wrote, “You will live forever in my heart! I loved you and I love you.”

Earlier, Aiman’s husband Muneeb Butt took to his Instagram handle and shared the tragic news about his father-in-law's demise.