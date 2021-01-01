Malaika Arora shares loved-up snap with beau Arjun Kapoor as they welcome New Year together

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a loved-up photo with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as the lovebirds rang in the New Year together.



Sharing a sweet photo, Malaika wrote, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.”

Earlier, Malaika and Arjun extended warm greetings to their fans on the eve of New Year.



The Chhaiya Chhaiya star turned to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.

She wrote, “Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year.”





The Panipat actor also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “t’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better...”



