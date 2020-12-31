close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
Web Desk
December 31, 2020

Kareena Kapoor thanks 'loves of her life' as 2020 draws to an end

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 31, 2020

With 2020 coming to an end many celebrities are taking to their social media to share what  they feel.  

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a few words on her Instagram along with a few adorable photos.

Speaking of her experience she credited her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan for being her support system throughout.

The actress also voiced her hope for the new year to be more positive.

"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us," the caption read.

Take a look:



