Thu Dec 31, 2020
TV&Showbiz

December 31, 2020

Minal and Aiman Khan's father passes away

TV&Showbiz

Thu, Dec 31, 2020

Acclaimed Pakistani stars Aiman and Minal Khan's father breathed his last on Thursday, confirmed Muneeb Butt.

Turning to his Instagram, the actor shared the tragic news about his father-in-law's demise.

"Aiman Minaal's father has passed away! Innallilahi Wainna Ilaaehi Rajionn. Namaz e Janaza Masjid and time will update soon [sic]," said the actor.

Earlier, the twin sisters had requested their fans and followers to pray for their father's health.

“Please pray for my father’s health. He’s extremely sick,” Minal had written on her Instagram Story a few days ago.

