Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie's accent sets Twitter ablaze: British or American?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie won hearts as he made his first foray into podcasting on Archewell Audio this week as he shared his first words on air, saying 'Happy New Year'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released Holiday Special podcast after signing a multi-year deal with Spotify. Their original release with the audio streaming might be one of the most hotly anticipated listens of the year.

But, Archie’s appearance during the Sussexes' first episode set the internet ablaze, especially when it comes to debating whether he sounds American or British. While the toddler was born in the UK, he’s growing up in the U.S. and some have said, like his mum, he’s definitely got a California twang.

The royal fans and other social media users have shared their opinions over Archie's accent.

Some were saying he has an American accent, while others were trying to prove he pronounces words in a British style. The the listeners took to Twitter to debate whether the toddler is picking up American accent.



One user wrote: "Ok, King Archie is a genius (we already knew that), he has an American accent (as expected)."

Another person said that there's no denying that he sounds like Meghan, "Archie has a transatlantic accent cutie is a citizen of the world! I'm so happy on behalf of third-culture kids everywhere."



On the other hand , the royal fans said that he has a British accent too, explaining: "Archie pronounced the word "New" with a perfectly enunciated Brit accent! But he laughs and giggles like a tiny California dude."

Despite all the debates, the listeners were agreed that Archie’s first foray into the world of podcasting was pretty cute and admirable.