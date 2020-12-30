Electricity price to go up as NEPRA approves hike of Rs1.6 per unit

Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday greenlighted a price hike in electricity by Rs1.6 per unit.



As reported by Geo News, the authority took the decision during a meeting held by the authority to review the fuel price adjustment situation for the months of October and November.

For October, electricity prices will be increased by Rs0.29 per unit in lieu of fuel price adjustment. As for November's fuel price adjustment, the increase in electricity price will be by Rs0.77 per unit, the report stated.



The increase in the price of electricity will impose an additional burden of Rs8.40 billion on consumers.



It should be noted that two weeks ago, NEPRA had approved to increase the price of electricity by Rs1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020.

The authority had said that the increase will be collected along with the electricity bills for the month of December. The hike, however, was not applicable to the electricity prices charged by K- Electric.