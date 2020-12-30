Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt note for mom Reena on her birthday

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a heartfelt note for mother Reena Chopra on her birthday.



The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress took the memory lane down with her sweet childhood photo with mom and wrote, “If there is one thing I have learnt from my mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what your struggles are.”

“Damn this woman is strong! Just keep giggling peeps! Keep smiling. Keep those teeth out! Thanks for the MOST important lesson chotu.”

“She’s our family’s little atom bomb (5.1” amongst us tall Chopras), our little packet of talent, kindness, dignity and grace. I inherited her sarcastic sense of humour, her keeda for travel and her obsession with grammar! Aaaaaah basically the best things! How wonderful does that make me? Sigh.”

“What a gem I am .. pause for applause .. But today is about you (more on me later) - so happy birthday mother, wishing you happiness, health, blah blah. Send me gifts. Or cash. @reenachopra.art,” Parineeti said.