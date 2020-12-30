Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt to host 19th Lux Style Awards

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat and actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the 19th Lux Style Award virtually on December 31, 2020.



This was announced by Mehwish Hayat on her Instagram handle late on Tuesday.

The Load Wedding actress said, “The 19th Lux Style Awards are here! A virtual extravaganza hosted by yours truly and my favourite co-host, Ahmed Ali Butt!”

Mehwish further said, “We can’t wait to make it an entertaining night for you guys!” followed by a heart emoticon.

“Save the date for the 31st of December,” she also confirmed the date of the awards.

Earlier, Ahmed Ali Butt said, “Humbled and honoured to host th 19th #lsa2020 once again, this time with the beautiful @mehwishhayatofficial.”

He further said, “This night where the stars shine, only this time from the comfort of their homes.”