Prince Harry faces years of bureaucratic struggles for US passport: report

Prince Harry reportedly faces a great deal of struggles before he can attain a US passport.



This bureaucratic struggle was discussed at length by royal expert Marlene Koenig during her interview with Express.

There she was quoted saying, "It would be a process, that would be a big decision for Harry. He wouldn't even be able to vote in the election four years from now. It's a long process, at least five years, if not longer."

During her interview Ms. Koenig also pointed out the possibility of Prince Harry having to denounce UK citizenship in favor of his new US lifestyle.

She explained this predicament by adding, "He would literally have to, even though there is no law preventing him from still being called Prince Harry, but when you become a US citizen, you have to renounce any titles or allegiance.”