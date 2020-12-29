Nora Fatehi enjoys dancing to Kartik Aryan’s catchy dance track ‘Nachunga Aise’

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has introduced Kartik Aryan as her new dancing partner as she enjoys doing hook steps of his latest single Nachunga Aise.



Sharing the dance moves, the Dilbar girl wrote, “Hey guys! Meet my new dancing partner, Arya. Am really enjoying doing this cool hook step of his latest single #NachungaAise.”

“I just can’t stop dancing to this catchy dance track, I just love it. Tune in!” She further said.

Kartik Aryan’s music video Nachunga Aise, where the actor can be seen in an animated avatar, was released last week.

The Love Aaj Kal actor flaunted his new avatar to all his fans as he turned Arya for Milind Gaba's song Nachunga Aise.

In the animated music video, Kartik Aaryan's Arya is seen showing his killer dancing skills.