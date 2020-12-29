Akshay Kumar sends love to wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar penned down a loving birthday note for wife Twinkle Khanna, who turned 47 on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor shared an adorable photo with Twinkle as the celebrity couple strikes a pose while cycling.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001 and share two children Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar.

On the work front, Akshay is busy shooting of his Atrangi Re.