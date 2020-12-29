Fakhar Zaman thanks Pakistan Navy chief after receiving honorary rank

Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman. He joined the navy in 2007 as a sailor with the operations branch. Photo: File

A day earlier, Pakistan Navy had conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant to Fakhar Zaman.



Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman.



The acclaimed batsman shared that he is humbled to the Allah Almighty and thankful to CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi



Renowned Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday paid his heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistani Navy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his friends, and family for their support throughout his cricket career after receiving the honorary rank.

Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman. He joined the navy in 2007 as a sailor with the operations branch.

During the early years of his service, his excellent cricketing skills were spotted after which he represented the Pakistan Navy in several cricket tournaments.

Taking to Twitter, the acclaimed batsman shared that he is humbled to the Allah Almighty and thankful to CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for bestowing him with Honourary Lieutenant Rank of Pakistan Navy.



"This could never be possible without prayers of family, friends. Special thanks to @THEREALPCB for supporting me during my career," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.



A day earlier, Pakistan Navy had conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant to Fakhar Zaman in a bid to acknowledge his achievements in the sport as well as his association with the navy.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy, the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred the honorary lieutenant title upon Zaman during a special epaulette award ceremony held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.