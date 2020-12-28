Watch: When Fakhar Zaman pummeled South African bowlers on ODI debut

Pakistani left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman was made an honorary lieutenant of the Pakistan Navy on Monday in recognition of his services to Pakistan cricket. Here, we show you his impressive ODI debut against South Africa three years ago.



It was June 7, 2017 when a South African side clashed against team Pakistan at Birmingham. It was the ICC Champions Trophy and Pakistan, after their opening game loss to India, needed a win.



In came Fakhar Zaman and on debut, played confident strokes against the South African bowlers, scoring boundaries and ensuring Pakistan had a good start in its run-chase.

Pakistan ended up winning the match and Zaman's knock impressed selectors enough for them to give him another chance. The lefty played throughout the tournament, smashing a blistering century against India in the final that ultimately led to Pakistan winning the trophy under Sarfaraz's leadership.

Pakistan Navy confers honorary rank of lieutenant on Fakhar Zaman

The Pakistan Navy on Monday conferred the honourary rank of lieutenant on renowned cricketer Fakhar Zaman in a bid to acknowledge his achievements in the sport as well as his association with the Navy.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy, the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred the honorary lieutenant title upon Zaman during a special epaulette award ceremony held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman. He joined the navy in 2007 as a sailor with the operations branch. During the early years of his service, his excellent cricketing skills were spotted after which he represented the Pakistan Navy in several cricket tournaments.

According to the statement, Fakhar's performance in the game remained exceptional throughout his time in the team and he earned numerous laurels for the Pakistan Navy.

In 2012, he made his international debut in cricket while he was still serving in Pakistan Navy. He participated in International Defence Cricket Challenge Cup 2012 held in Australia where he won the "Best Player of the Tournament" accolade.

Later, he received the Sanad-e-Tahseen award by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) for his excellent cricketing skills.

Per the statement, the Pakistan Navy has graciously provided Fakhar with the opportunity to continue his career in cricket and join the Pakistan National Cricket squad.