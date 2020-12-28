Coronavirus: Karachi authorities impose smart lockdown in areas of District West

Security personnel are seen speaking to motorcycle commuters at a stop-and-search point in Karachi. — APP/File

Micro smart lockdowns will be imposed in seven union councils of Karachi's District West , a notification from the deputy commissioner said Monday as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the city.



According to the notification, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding, events and commercial activities during the lockdown period.

The lockdown will come into effect on December 29 and will stay in place till January 11, 2021, stated the notification.

General stores where groceries and basic necessities are available as well as medical stores will remain open, the notification said. However, industrial units in these areas will be closed.

If a person has to go to the hospital, only one person will be allowed to travel with him. Online taxis and other forms of public transport have been banned in the areas.



"The government will provide necessary rations in these [affected] areas," the notification added.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah revealed that Karachi had reported 845 infections in a single day while Sindh reported 1,035 cases of the infection.

Three hundred and four cases were reported in District East, 212 South, 169 Central, 107 Korangi, 30 West, and 23 Malir.

