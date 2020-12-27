Prince Philip's family was ridiculed by Queen Elizabeth's grandmother?

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the Netflix show has attracted criticism for a variety of reasons. The streaming giant has been asked to add disclaimers at the start of episodes “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

In the episode titled "Act of God Queen Mary downright rejects the ideas held by Prince Philip about monarchy when a young Queen Elizabeth II visits her to discuss a letter from her grandmother in the hit Netflix series "The Crown".

When her grandmother tells her monarchy is a calling from God, the Queen says "I am not sure that my husband would agree with that. He would argue that in any equitable modern society, that church and state should be separated. He would also say that he watched his own family destroyed because they were seen by the people to embody indefensible and unreasonable ideas."

Dismissing her argument, Queen Mary says, "He (Prince Philip) represents a royal family of carpetbaggers and parvenus that goes back what? Ninety years?"

She adds, "What would he know of Alfred the Great, the Rod of Equity and Mercy, Edward the Confessor, William the Conqueror or Henry the Eighth?

"It's the Church of England, dear, not the Church of Denmark or Greece."



