Beyonce wins hearts as she helps families facing eviction

Beyonce once again brought smiles to the faces of needy people with her latest move as she announced to donate $500,000 to tenants facing eviction due to the ongoing pandemic.

The singer will donate $500,000 to around 100 recipients in the US in late January via her BeyGOOD charity. Her latest move is a part of her foundation's work to provide financial support to those who have lost work due to illness or job cuts.

The charity has spent millions on mobile testing units, support for black-owned businesses, and mental health support.

"Beyonce is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most.Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis," said statement from the charity.



According to a report, around 10 million people in the US will be behind on rent after losing their income over the past 10 months.



The Beyonce's latest move will help provide relief to the people who are impacted due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss and sickness.

