Why Anwar Hadid chooses not to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Model Anwar Hadid has made it clear that he is not going to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Q and A session with his followers, he was asked whether he would be willing to take the shot.

"Will u take the vaccine?" the follower asked.

"Absolutely not," Anwar responded with a picture of a wooden floor and his shoe.

The follower then proceeded to ask: "Why are you anti vax?"

"Either I just don't get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think," he responded.

