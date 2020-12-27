close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 27, 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez marks Salman Khan's birthday in the most hilarious way

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 27, 2020

Fans have been pouring the love and well wishes as Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday.

While the posts are heartfelt, some of them gain quite the laughs and Jacqueline Fernandez’s post was no different.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a hilarious yet adorable photo of herself with the birthday man but an obviously altered, younger version of themselves.

The post caused quite a reaction as fans cracked up, with some saying that they resemble former Hollywood couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Take a look:



